Ross Barkley: Everton midfielder rejects Chelsea move

Ross Barkley has played 150 times in the Premier League for Everton

Ross Barkley has turned down a move to Premier League champions Chelsea in order to stay at Everton, according to the club's majority shareholder.

Farhad Moshiri said the club had accepted a bid and Barkley had agreed personal terms, before changing his mind after passing a medical.

Everton had initially rejected a £25m offer from Chelsea for the 23-year-old England midfielder on Wednesday.

"It is a big surprise but that is football," Moshiri told Sky Sports.

Barkley has less than a year left on his contract and has turned down a new deal at the club he grew up supporting and joined as an 11-year-old.

His situation is further complicated by a serious hamstring injury which could keep him out for three months.

The academy graduate has played 150 times for Everton in the Premier League, scoring 21 times since making his debut in 2011.

In July, manager Ronald Koeman said the club "100%" expected Barkley to leave Goodison Park.

Analysis - 'a strange situation'

BBC Sport chief footballer writer Phil McNulty:

Ross Barkley's transfer to Chelsea was all but done. The fee agreed was between £30m and £35m and personal terms had been settled.

He was conducting his medical when his agent contacted Everton to say he had changed his mind and wanted to reconsider his options in January.

He won't be playing much before December anyway and I'm sure it will be revisited in the New Year.

It certainly is a strange situation.