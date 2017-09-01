Adrien Silva: Leicester 'agree terms' over £22m deal for Portugal midfielder

Adrien Silva has scored one goal in 20 games for Portugal

Leicester City have agreed terms with Portugal midfielder Adrien Silva from Sporting Lisbon but have still not completed his £22m transfer.

A deal was struck with the Portuguese club, and with the 28-year-old, before Thursday's 23:00 BST transfer deadline.

However, Leicester are still waiting for international clearance.

France-born Silva is a product of Sporting's academy and has had loan spells at Maccabi Haifa and Academica. He has earned 20 caps for Portugal.

"Leicester City can confirm that terms have been agreed with Sporting. The transfer remains subject to international clearance approval," a spokesman said on Friday.