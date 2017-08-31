Morecambe sign Cambridge's Adam McGurk and Wigan's Callum Lang

Adam McGurk left Burton to join Portsmouth in June 2015

Morecambe have signed striker Adam McGurk after leaving Cambridge, while fellow forward Callum Lang has joined on a season-long loan from Wigan.

Ex-Tranmere, Burton and Portsmouth man McGurk, 28, has signed an undisclosed-length deal with the League Two club.

The former Northern Ireland Under-21 international failed to score in 15 appearances for Cambridge last season.

Lang, 18, has made three appearances for the Latics this season, all in cup competitions.

"Adam will be a great addition to the squad. He is the right age and has experience at this level and he will give us the attacking options we have been looking for," said Shrimps boss Jim Bentley.

