Callum Connolly: Ipswich Town sign Everton defender on loan

Callum Connolly
Callum Connolly (left) scored two goals in 17 Championship games on loan at Wigan last season

Championship side Ipswich have signed England Under-20 defender Callum Connolly on a season-long loan deal from Everton.

Connolly was part of the England squad which won the Under-20 World Cup in South Korea in June.

The 19-year-old made his only Everton appearance as a substitute against Southampton in April 2016.

He joined Wigan on loan in January and made 17 Championship appearances for the Latics last season.

