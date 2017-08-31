Joe Dodoo: Charlton sign Rangers striker on loan until January

Joe Dodoo began his career at Leicester City before joining Bury

Charlton have signed striker Joe Dodoo on loan from Rangers until January.

Dodoo, 22, a former England Under-18 international, joined the Gers on a four-year deal from Leicester in July 2016 for a reported £250,000.

He scored five goals in 25 appearances in all competitions last season but is yet to feature this term.

"Joe gives us something different," Charlton manager Karl Robinson said. "He's quick, can stretch the game and get in behind defenders."

