Scott Golbourne: MK Dons sign Bristol City left-back on loan

Scott Golbourne is yet to feature for Bristol City this season

MK Dons have signed Bristol City left-back Scott Golbourne on a loan deal until mid-January.

Golbourne, 29, won the League One title with Wolves in 2013-14 and has also played for Reading, Bournemouth and Barnsley, playing almost 400 games.

"I'm really impressed with everything and everyone at the club," Golbourne said. "It's a club going places and I'm excited to get started."

He featured 24 times for Bristol City last season in all competitions.

