Martyn Woolford: Grimsby sign winger on one-year deal

Martyn Woolford could make his Grimsby debut against Crewe on Saturday

Grimsby Town have signed experienced winger Martyn Woolford on a one-year deal.

Woolford, 31, was a free agent after being released by Fleetwood at the end of last season.

The former Scunthorpe and Millwall, who could make his Mariners debut against Crewe on Saturday, scored once in nine league appearances for the Cod Army.

"I've been in training since Monday and got a real good feel for the club," he told the club website.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.