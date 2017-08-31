Gary Gardner: Barnsley sign Aston Villa midfielder on loan

From the section

Gary Gardner's only appearance for Villa this season came in the EFL Cup win over Wigan

Barnsley have signed Aston Villa midfielder Gary Gardner on loan until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old has made 42 league appearances for Villa and scored his first goal in last season's draw with local rivals Birmingham City.

He has previously had loan spells with Coventry, Sheffield Wednesday, Brighton and Nottingham Forest.

Gardner could make his Tykes debut in the trip to Preston on Saturday, 9 September.

