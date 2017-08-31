Craig Bryson and Liam Feeney: Cardiff City to sign midfield pair on loan

From the section

Craig Bryson (left), in action against Cardiff City in 2016, started his career at Clyde

Cardiff City are set to sign Derby midfielder Craig Bryson on a season-long loan and Blackburn midfielder Liam Feeney on loan until January.

Bryson, 30, has made 244 appearances for Derby since joining from Kilmarnock in 2011.

But this season he has been restricted to four Championship appearances from the bench and one EFL Cup start.

Feeney, 30, joined League One side Blackburn in 2016 following spells with the likes of Bournemouth and Millwall.

Meanwhile, Cardiff winger Matthew Kennedy has joined Portsmouth on a season-long loan.