Josh Laurent: Bury sign Wigan Athletic midfielder on loan

Josh Laurent has scored one goal in four appearances for Wigan

Bury have signed midfielder Josh Laurent from fellow League One club Wigan on a season-long loan deal.

Laurent joined Wigan from Hartlepool in January, but has made only one league appearance for the club.

He has made three appearances in cup competitions this season, scoring his first Latics goal in an EFL Cup win over Blackpool on 8 August.

The 22-year-old former QPR trainee has also had spells with Braintree, Brentford and Newport County.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.