Barnet: Chelsea forward Malakai Mars joins for undisclosed fee

Barnet have signed Chelsea forward Malakai Mars for an undisclosed fee.

Mars, 18, returns to Barnet where he started as a trainee before moving to Stamford Bridge in November 2014.

He has also had a loan move to Derby County, but without making a senior appearance.

"It's a great coup to sign Malakai from Chelsea," Barnet head coach Rossi Eames said. "I know the player well and am delighted to be working with him again."

