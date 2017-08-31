Barnet: Chelsea forward Malakai Mars joins for undisclosed fee

Barnet have signed Chelsea forward Malakai Mars for an undisclosed fee.

Mars, 18, returns to Barnet where he started as a trainee before moving to Stamford Bridge in November 2014.

He has also had a loan move to Derby County, but without making a senior appearance.

"It's a great coup to sign Malakai from Chelsea," Barnet head coach Rossi Eames said. "I know the player well and am delighted to be working with him again."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.