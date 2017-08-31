Dan Scarr: Wycombe Wanderers sign Birmingham City defender on loan

Dan Scarr
Dan Scarr scored twice for Stourbridge in their run to last season's FA Cup third round

Wycombe Wanderers have signed Birmingham City defender Dan Scarr on loan until 1 January.

Scarr, 22, scored against the Chairboys for non-league Stourbridge in last season's FA Cup before joining Blues.

He could make his debut for the League Two side in Saturday's home game against Forest Green.

Boss Gareth Ainsworth told the club website: "He's a big lad with a lot of ability and a fantastic appetite to succeed as a professional footballer."

