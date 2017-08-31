Rekeem Harper: Blackburn Rovers sign West Brom midfielder on loan

Rekeem Harper (right) came on as a 70th-minute substitute in a 1-0 Premier League win over Bournemouth

Midfielder Rekeem Harper has joined League One side Blackburn Rovers on a season-long loan from West Brom.

The 17-year-old made his Premier League debut earlier this month, becoming only the second player born this century to feature in the top flight.

He has appeared for the Baggies in this season's Carabao Cup, and with their under-21s in the Checkatrade Trophy.

Harper signed his first professional contract earlier on Thursday before completing his move to Ewood Park.

