Aleksandar Dragovic: Leicester sign Bayer Leverkusen defender on loan

Leicester City have signed Bayer Leverkusen defender Aleksandar Dragovic on loan until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old made 19 Bundesliga appearances last season and featured three times in the Champions League.

Dragovic, who joined Leverkusen from Dynamo Kiev in 2016, began his career at Austria Vienna before joining Basel.

The Austria international has played 54 times for his country and was part of their Euro 2016 squad, getting sent-off in the first game against Hungary.