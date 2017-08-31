Daniel Agyei: Walsall sign Burnley forward on loan

Daniel Agyei
Daniel Agyei joined Burnley from AFC Wimbledon in July 2015

League One side Walsall have signed Burnley forward Daniel Agyei on a six-month loan deal.

Agyei made three Premier League appearances last season, coming on as a substitute in games against Manchester United, Everton and Liverpool.

The 20-year-old also had a loan spell with Coventry, scoring four goals in 12 League One games.

"He's got raw pace and power and he's got goals in him as well," Walsall boss Jon Whitney told the club website.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired