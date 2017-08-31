Daniel Agyei: Walsall sign Burnley forward on loan

From the section

Daniel Agyei joined Burnley from AFC Wimbledon in July 2015

League One side Walsall have signed Burnley forward Daniel Agyei on a six-month loan deal.

Agyei made three Premier League appearances last season, coming on as a substitute in games against Manchester United, Everton and Liverpool.

The 20-year-old also had a loan spell with Coventry, scoring four goals in 12 League One games.

"He's got raw pace and power and he's got goals in him as well," Walsall boss Jon Whitney told the club website.

