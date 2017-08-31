Manny Onariase: Rotherham United sign Brentford defender

From the section

Manny Onariase made 22 League Two appearances last season

League One side Rotherham have signed Brentford defender Manny Onariase on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Former West Ham trainee Onariase joined Brentford ahead of last season, but failed to make a first-team appearance for the Championship club.

The 20-year-old joined League Two side Cheltenham on loan in January, making 24 appearances in all competitions.

Onariase is Rotherham's tenth signing since being relegated from the Championship last season.

