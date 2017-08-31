Ezequiel Schelotto: Brighton sign former Inter defender from Sporting

Ezequiel Schelotto won his only Italy cap in a friendly against England in 2012

Brighton have signed former Inter Milan defender Ezequiel Schelotto from Sporting Lisbon for an undisclosed fee.

The Argentina-born right-back, who holds Italian citizenship, has joined the Seagulls on a three-year deal.

Schelotto, 28, played 26 times for Sporting last season having joined the Portuguese side from Inter in 2015.

"He has played in the Champions League and is the type of experienced player we want to add to the squad," said Brighton manager Chris Hughton.