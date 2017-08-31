BBC Sport - Gareth Southgate: Joe Hart is England's best goalkeeper
Hart is England's best keeper - Southgate
- From the section Football
England manager Gareth Southgate says Joe Hart is their 'best goalkeeper' and confirms he will start in goal for the World Cup qualifier against Malta in Attard on Friday.
READ MORE: Hart is our best keeper - Southgate
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired