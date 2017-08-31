Ben Heneghan: Sheffield United sign Motherwell defender for undisclosed fee

Ben Henghan spent seven years in Everton's academy

Sheffield United have signed Motherwell defender Ben Heneghan for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.

The 23-year-old made 41 appearances in the Scottish Premiership after joining from Chester in June 2016.

He could make his debut for the Championship side in the visit to Sunderland on Saturday, 9 September.

Blades boss Chris Wilder told the club website: "He fits our criteria and he is one we are looking forward to working with."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.