Charlie Wakefield: Stevenage sign Chelsea winger on a season-long loan deal

Charlie Wakefield is going on his first loan move from Chelsea

Stevenage have signed winger Charlie Wakefield from Premier League champions Chelsea on a season-long loan deal.

Wakefield, 19, will join the League Two side in September or October after he has completed rehabilitation with Chelsea for an injury.

The winger is yet to make an appearance for Chelsea, but recently signed a new contract until 2019 with the club.

He helped the Blues' youth sides win the the 2015-16 FA Youth Cup and successive UEFA Youth League titles.

