Defender Liam Grimshaw returns to Motherwell

Motherwell have re-signed defender Liam Grimshaw on a one-year deal after he was released by English Championship side Preston North End.

Grimshaw, 22, made 16 appearances for the Steelmen during the 2015/16 season while on loan from Manchester United.

"It's by far the best time I've had in football when I was last at Motherwell," said Grimshaw.

The move comes after Ben Heneghan moved to English Championship side Sheffield United for an undisclosed fee.

Heneghan, 23, made 41 appearances for the Fir Park side, and signed a three-year deal with Chris Wilder's men.

Versatile defender Jack McMillan has also moved on loan to Livingston until mid-January.