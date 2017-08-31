Marcus Maddison: Peterborough United midfielder signs new three-year deal

Marcus Maddison's new contract will keep him at Peterborough until 2020

Peterborough United midfielder Marcus Maddison has signed a new three-year contract with the League One side.

The 23-year-old was transfer-listed by the club in July as he had only 12 months remaining on his existing deal.

But Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony rejected bids for the former Newcastle and Gateshead man, who has 28 goals in 113 league games for the club.

MacAnthony said on Twitter: "The best attacking midfielder outside the Championship stays."