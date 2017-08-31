Alex Bruce: Wigan Athletic sign centre-back until end of season

Alex Bruce
Alex Bruce made two appearances for Bury on a non-contract basis earlier this month

Alex Bruce has agreed a deal to join League One Wigan until the end of the season after playing on a non-contract basis for Bury earlier this season.

Bruce scored for Bury against Wigan in a 4-1 defeat for the Shakers earlier this month.

The 32-year-old centre-back made two appearances for the Latics on loan towards the end of last season.

"Alex's experience will be a great asset, on and off the field," Wigan manager Paul Cook said.

