Alex Mowatt: Oxford United sign Barnsley midfielder on season-long loan

Alex Mowatt
Alex Mowatt scored once in his 11 Championship appearances for Barnsley last season

Oxford United have signed Barnsley midfielder Alex Mowatt on a season-long loan deal from the Championship club.

The former Leeds United player, 22, joined the Tykes in January on a two-and-a-half year deal.

He went on to make 11 Championship appearances for them last season.

"We were interested as soon as we found out there was a possibility of getting him," Oxford United manager Pep Clotet said. "We feel he's a player who adds to our creative options."

