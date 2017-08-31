Yohan Mollo: Fulham sign former France Under-21 international

Yohan Mollo
Yohan Mollo scored once in seven appearances for Zenit St Petersburg

Fulham have signed winger Yohan Mollo on a two-year deal.

The 28-year-old was a free agent after being released by Russian side Zenit St Petersburg on Wednesday.

The former France Under-21 international has also had spells with Monaco, Granada, Nancy, St Etienne and Krylya Sovetov.

He told the club website: "I have an opportunity to play in England and to play with a club with great history like Fulham with some great players."

