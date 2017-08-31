Matt Worthington: Yeovil Town sign Bournemouth midfielder on loan

Matt Worthington is Yeovil's 13th signing of the summer transfer window

League Two side Yeovil Town have signed Bournemouth midfielder Matt Worthington on loan until January.

The 19-year-old, who can also play at right-back, made his Premier League debut for the Cherries as a substitute on the final day of last season.

He spent part of the 2015-16 campaign on loan at Eastbourne, and is Yeovil's 13th signing of the transfer window.

"I'd like to thank Bournemouth and Eddie Howe for allowing the deal to come to fruition," said Darren Way.

