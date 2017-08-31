Partick Thistle: Paul McGinn joins Premiership outfit after Chesterfield exit

Paul McGinn has returned to Scotland's top flight after signing a deal witth Partick Thistle

Partick Thistle have bolstered their defensive options by signing Paul McGinn on a one-year deal.

McGinn, most recently with English League Two outfit Chesterfield, has signed for Alan Archibald's side on a free transfer.

Partick Thistle said the 26-year-old, who will have a medical on Monday, will wear the number 16 jersey.

Subject to clearance, McGinn will be available for the Premiership trip to Ross County on 9 September.

McGinn made 78 appearances for Dundee after joining in June 2014 following the end of his contract at Dumbarton.

He started his career at Queen's Park, playing in 80 games for the club before signing for the Sons.