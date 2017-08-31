Marvin Zeegelaar and Molla Wague: Watford sign two defenders

Zeegelaar
Marvin Zeegelaar played five times in the Champions League last season

Watford have signed Sporting Lisbon defender Marvin Zeegelaar on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 27-year-old, who started his career at Ajax, made 37 appearances for the Portuguese side last season, including five in the Champions League.

The Dutch left-back joined Sporting in 2016 from Rio Ave, having previously had a loan spell at Blackpool in 2013.

Watford have also signed 26-year-old Mali defender Molla Wague on a season-long loan from Udinese.

