Hamilton Academical sign Swansea forward Botti Biabi on four-month loan

Botti Biabi in action for Falkirk
Botti Biabi made 32 appearances for Falkirk

Hamilton Academical have signed striker Botti Biabi on a four-month loan from Swansea.

Biabi signed a three-year contract with the English Premier League side in 2015 after leaving Falkirk in a £150,000 deal.

However, the 21-year-old has yet to make a top-team appearance.

Manager Martin Canning has also added 19-year-old forward Paolo Buzzi on loan from Italian side Monza for the under-20s squad.

Biabi made 32 appearances for Falkirk in a spell from 2014 to 2015, mostly from the bench, scoring four times.

