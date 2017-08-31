Falkirk sign defenders Jordan McGhee and Conrad Balatoni

Conrad Balatoni (left)
Conrad Balatoni (left) spent last season at Ayr United

Falkirk have bolstered their defence with the signings of Jordan McGhee and Conrad Balatoni.

Scotland under-21 international McGhee has joined from Hearts for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old has signed a one-year deal with the Championship club, with an option to extend it until June 2019.

Free agent Balatoni joins on a deal until the end of December, with an option to extend the move until the end of the season.

McGhee, former captain of the Scotland under-19s and current skipper of the under-21 side, made over 50 appearances for the Tynecastle club and also enjoyed a loan deal at Middlesbrough.

Falkirk manager Peter Houston told the club's website: "Jordan is a player of real quality, but also one with massive potential still to fulfil in the game.

"He is a player who is highly recommended by a number of people and at the age of just 21 will be a real asset to this club.

"I have said all along that I was looking to strengthen with two more players and both Jordan and Conrad Balatoni, who we signed yesterday, were my key targets."

McGhee, said: "I am delighted to be here. This is a really big club with good ambitions to get back into the top flight. It's where it belongs and I really hope to be able to help it get there."

