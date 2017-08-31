Matt Ingram: Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper joins Northampton Town on loan

Matt Ingram
Matt Ingram made 140 appearances for Wycombe prior to joining QPR.

Northampton Town have signed Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Matt Ingram on a season-long loan deal.

The 23-year-old joined QPR from Wycombe in January 2016, but has made just 10 appearances and has not been able to dislodge Alex Smithies at Loftus Road.

He played against Northampton in QPR's 1-0 EFL Cup win earlier this month.

The Cobblers have David Kerslake in temporary charge after they parted company with manager Justin Edinburgh on Thursday.

