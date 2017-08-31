John Brayford: Burton Albion sign Sheffield United defender

John Brayford
John Brayford also played for Nigel Clough at Burton in his first spell as manager, and at Derby and Sheffield United

Burton Albion have re-signed defender John Brayford on a two-year deal from fellow Championship side Sheffield United on a free transfer.

Brayford played 34 games for the Brewers last season after joining on a season-long loan in August 2016.

The 29-year-old made 49 appearances for Sheffield United, having signed from Cardiff City in January 2015.

"I thought we were building something last year so I'm delighted to be back," he told Burton's club website.

