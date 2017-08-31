Craig Noone: Bolton Wanderers sign winger from Cardiff City

Craig Noone started his career with Plymouth Argyle

Bolton Wanderers have completed the signing of winger Craig Noone from fellow Championship club Cardiff City for an undisclosed fee.

The 29-year-old has signed a two-year contract at the Macron Stadium.

Noone joined Cardiff from Brighton & Hove Albion for £1m in the summer of 2012 and scored 19 goals in 170 appearances for the club.

"There had been some interest from other clubs but Bolton was always my first choice," said Noone.

