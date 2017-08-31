Papy Djilobodji: Sunderland loan Senegal defender to Dijon for season

From the section

Papy Djilobodji (right) had been playing for Sunderland's development side

Sunderland have loaned defender Papy Djilobodji to French Ligue 1 club Dijon for the 2017-18 season.

The Senegal defender, who cost the Wearsiders £8m when he moved from Chelsea last August, made just one EFL Cup appearance this season.

Djilobodji, 28, played 23 games last season as the Black Cats were relegated from the Premier League.

He has experience of French football from stints with Senart-Moissy and Nantes earlier in his career.

