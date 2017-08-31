Colchester United: QPR's Brandon Comley and Charlton's Brandon Hanlan sign on loan

Brandon Comley (left) came through the academy at QPR

Colchester United have signed Queens Park Rangers midfielder Brandon Comley and Charlton striker Brandon Hanlan on loan until January.

Comley, 21, has made three first-team appearances for Rangers and spent loan spells at Carlisle and Grimsby.

"I had a conversation with the gaffer at QPR [Ian Holloway] and he said it'd be good for me to get out on loan again," he told BBC Essex.

Hanlan, 20, has played 16 games for Charlton, with a loan stint at Bromley.

