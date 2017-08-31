Max Stryjek: Accrington Stanley sign Sunderland keeper on loan
Accrington Stanley have signed Polish goalkeeper Max Stryjek on loan from Sunderland until the end of the season.
The 21-year-old joined the Black Cats from MKS Polonia in 2013 and was capped by his country at Under-19 level.
"We have beaten off a couple of clubs to get him which is a coup for Accrington as we usually get the last pick," said manager John Coleman.
"I'm expecting a huge challenge," added Stryjek, a regular in Sunderland's under-23s side.
