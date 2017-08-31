Michee Efete: Norwich City loan defender to Torquay United until January 2018

From the section

Michee Efete (centre) spent part of the summer playing for Icelandic side Breidablik.

National League side Torquay United have signed Norwich City defender Michee Efete on loan until 3 January.

The 20-year-old, who can play at right-back or centre-back, has played every minute of the Canaries' Under-23s' games this season.

He also has first-team experience from a loan spell this summer with Icelandic Premier League side Breidablik.

Efete, who signed a one-year contract extension with Norwich in May, will join up with Torquay on 4 September.

