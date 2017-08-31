Justin Edinburgh: Northampton Town part company with manager

Stretching back to last season, Justin Edinburgh's side were winless in 12 league games

Northampton Town have parted company with manager Justin Edinburgh after four defeats from their first four games of the League One season.

The 47-year-old former Newport County and Gillingham boss had been in charge of the Cobblers since January and had nearly two years left on his contract.

He steered Town to 16th place last term, four points clear of relegation.

His assistant David Kerslake will take temporary charge of the side while the club search for a new manager.

"Justin did a good job for us in difficult circumstances and achieved what was asked of him when he came in last season by retaining our League One status, for which we will always be grateful," chairman Kelvin Thomas told the club website.

"However, results overall haven't gone as well as any of us would have liked, but Justin is an honest and hard-working individual and we wish him well for the future.

"We do have some potential targets in mind and, with a free weekend this weekend, it does allow us some time."

Northampton are without a win in normal time from any of their six games in all competitions so far this season, but did win 5-4 on penalties against Cambridge in the EFL Trophy following a 1-1 draw on Tuesday.