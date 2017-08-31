Nani: Lazio sign Portugal winger from Valencia on season-long loan
-
- From the section European Football
Lazio have signed former Manchester United winger Nani from Valencia on a season-long loan.
The 30-year-old joined the La Liga club in July 2016 on a three-year deal, scoring five goals in 26 appearance.
Nani, a Euro 2016 winner with Portugal, spent eight years at Old Trafford, winning four Premier League titles and the Champions League.
He then spent a year on loan at Sporting Lisbon before joining Fenerbahce in 2015.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.