Calum Chambers: Leicester have two bids for Arsenal defender rejected

Calum Chambers spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough

Leicester City have had two bids in the region of £20m rejected for Arsenal defender Calum Chambers.

The bids were made on Wednesday evening and fell short of the £27m that Crystal Palace were quoted for the England international earlier this summer.

Arsenal had been happy for Chambers to leave after telling him they could not guarantee him a place at centre-back.

But their stance changed a month ago when Arsene Wenger decided he wanted to keep the 22-year-old.

Chambers joined Arsenal in 2014, but spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough as the Teessiders were relegated from the Premier League.

