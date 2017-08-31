Jason Lowe: Birmingham sign ex-Blackburn Rovers midfielder

Jason Lowe's final season at Blackburn ended with relegation from the Championship

Birmingham City have signed free-agent midfielder Jason Lowe on a one-year deal, following his exit from Blackburn Rovers at the end of last season.

The 25-year-old had been on trial with Premier League side West Bromwich Albion but was not offered a deal.

Lowe, who captained Rovers, played 196 games, scoring once, after progressing through the academy but left after relegation.

He is manager Harry Redknapp's 11th summer signing.

