Jordan Houghton: Doncaster Rovers re-sign Chelsea midfielder on loan

Jordan Houghton is yet to make a senior first-team appearance for Chelsea

League One Doncaster Rovers have re-signed Chelsea midfielder Jordan Houghton on loan until January 2018.

The 21-year-old made 32 league appearances for Rovers during a loan spell last term, helping them win promotion back to the third tier.

He returned to Chelsea in February for treatment on a knee injury and missed the remainder of the season.

"It has been a long road to recovery, but I have come through it now and feel strong," Houghton told Rovers' website.

