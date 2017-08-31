Jordan Houghton: Doncaster Rovers re-sign Chelsea midfielder on loan

Jordan Houghton
Jordan Houghton is yet to make a senior first-team appearance for Chelsea

League One Doncaster Rovers have re-signed Chelsea midfielder Jordan Houghton on loan until January 2018.

The 21-year-old made 32 league appearances for Rovers during a loan spell last term, helping them win promotion back to the third tier.

He returned to Chelsea in February for treatment on a knee injury and missed the remainder of the season.

"It has been a long road to recovery, but I have come through it now and feel strong," Houghton told Rovers' website.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired