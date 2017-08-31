Kane Wilson: West Bromwich Albion teenager loaned to League Two Exeter City
Exeter City have signed West Bromwich Albion teenage right-back Kane Wilson on loan until January.
Wilson, 17, made his debut for the Baggies in the EFL Cup last August and has been a substitute in all three of their Premier League games this term.
He is currently with the England Under-18s squad for games against Brazil and South Africa.
"To have him with us shows the respect and trust Tony Pulis has [in us]," Exeter assistant boss Matt Oakley said.
