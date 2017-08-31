Linfield Ladies clinch league title

The battle for the NI Women's Football League went down to the final match at Rathmore on Wednesday. Here, Kirsty McGuinness of leaders Linfield Ladies competes with Newry's Blaithin Mackin
Linfield won 4-1 to secure back-to-back titles for the Belfast club. Alison Smyth celebrates with team-mates after making it 2-0 against Newry
Linfield finished the season three points ahead of nearest rivals Sion Mills who hammered Ballymena 10-0 in their final fixture
Linfield celebrate their title-clinching 4-1 win in which Kirsty McGuinness and Alison Smyth both scored twice
Linfield celebrate their title-clinching 4-1 win in which Kirsty McGuinness and Alison Smyth both scored twice

