Odsonne Edouard: Celtic target loan deal for Paris St-Germain striker

Edouard scored in a pre-season challenge game with Leicester City last season

Celtic are in talks with Paris St-Germain with a view to securing a season-long loan deal for 19-year-old striker Odsonne Edouard.

BBC Scotland understands there is still some work to be done if the teenager is to sign before the transfer window closes at midnight on Thursday.

Edouard, a product of the PSG academy, is yet to feature for the first team.

A French youth international, he was player of the tournament and top scorer at the 2015 Euro Under-17s.

Edouard spent time on loan at PSG's Ligue 1 rivals Toulouse last season, scoring once in 17 appearances.

However, that deal was cut short when the player was involved in an airgun incident and in July the teenager received a four-month suspended jail sentence and a fine.

PSG are one of the club's Celtic will face in this year's Champion League group stage.