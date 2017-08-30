Gossip back pages - Thursday 30 August

Sun
The Sun focuses on a player exodus at Arsenal
Times
Jurgen Klopp will go on a £175m spending spree on deadline day says the Times
Metro
The Metro looks at the huge transfers that could take place on Thursday
Guardian
Manchester City's pursuit of Alexis Sanchez features on the Guardian
Independent
Manchester City officials are preparing to sign Alexis Sanchez says the Independent
Mirror
The futures of Costa, Sanchez and Oxlade-Chamberlain are dicussed on the Mirror
Mail
The Mail focus on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's move to Liverpool

