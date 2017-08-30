Gossip back pages - Thursday 30 August 30 Aug From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/41104419 Read more about sharing. The Sun focuses on a player exodus at Arsenal Jurgen Klopp will go on a £175m spending spree on deadline day says the Times The Metro looks at the huge transfers that could take place on Thursday Manchester City's pursuit of Alexis Sanchez features on the Guardian Manchester City officials are preparing to sign Alexis Sanchez says the Independent The futures of Costa, Sanchez and Oxlade-Chamberlain are dicussed on the Mirror The Mail focus on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's move to Liverpool