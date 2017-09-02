World Cup 2018: Wales' Chester hopes for John Terry World Cup boost

Central defender James Chester has won 23 caps for Wales

James Chester hopes playing alongside John Terry can help him achieve his World Cup ambitions with Wales.

Chester, 28, has formed a new defensive partnership with Terry after the ex-Chelsea captain's move to Championship club Aston Villa this summer.

Terry played in two World Cups for England, while Chester hopes to make the finals with Wales at Russia 2018.

"It's good to be around John. I'm benefitting from his leadership and experience," said Chester.

"Playing with better players makes my job an awful lot easier.

"At 28 it's a good time for me to be playing with someone with such experience, a player who's had so much success.

The former West Bromwich Albion defender is set to win his 24th cap in Saturday's crucial Group D qualifier against Austria in Cardiff.

Wales then travel to face Moldova on Tuesday, 5 September.

Despite the coup of signing Terry, Villa have made an unconvincing start to the new Championship season.

They lie 18th with just one win from their opening five matches.

"We've not quite kept as many clean sheets as we would have liked, but hopefully that will come," said Chester.

"John's been great around the squad. He's not come across as being superior to anyone else.

"He's been one of the lads straight away, hasn't seen himself as higher than anyone.

"He's even told us to let him know if he's not pulling his weight!"

In his nine-year England career Terry won 78 caps and went to two World Cups, in Germany in 2006 and South Africa four years later.

"He has talked (to the Villa players) about his experiences with England, being away at major tournaments," Chester said.

"Although I don't think I need any World Cup stories from John for my appetite to be whetted!

"What I experienced with Wales last summer (at the European Championships) is enough for me and us as a group to want to experience that again.

"We're glad that it's still a possibility.

"These opportunities don't come along too often. Playing in a World Cup would top what we achieved in France.

"That's a motivation for us to get to Russia."

Meanwhile, Chester believes the man he plays alongside for Wales, captain Ashley Williams, is enjoying life more since moving to Everton from Swansea City in 2016.

"I think Ash is maybe a little more relaxed in himself," said Chester.

"At Swansea he was the captain and there was a lot of focus on him.

"Plus it's always difficult when you're fighting relegation week in, week out.

"He's really enjoyed being at Everton, in different surroundings. He's perhaps calmed down a little bit.

"When you're with a team that's having more success, it's inevitable you'll enjoy it a lot more.

"I enjoy playing alongside him for Wales. We've had a lot of success playing alongside each other."