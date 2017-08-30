BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Northern Ireland striker Washington enjoying international stage
NI's Washington enjoying international stage
Northern Ireland forward Conor Washington says his game is suited to international football as he looks forward to Friday's World Cup qualifier against San Marino.
The Queens Park Rangers striker made his Northern Ireland debut last year and has scored three goals in 10 appearances.
Northern Ireland will aim to cement second spot in Group C as they travel to San Marino before Monday's qualifier in Belfast against the Czech Republic.
