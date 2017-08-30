BBC Sport - Chris Coleman: Chris Gunter hopes manager stays with Wales

Gunter hopes Coleman stays as Wales boss

Wales defender Chris Gunter hopes manager Chris Coleman stays in the job beyond the end of his current contract, which concludes at the end of their 2018 World Cup campaign.

The question over Coleman's future was asked by Brymbo Lodge Youth player Rhys Howard, at the invitation of the Football Association of Wales.

Supplementary questions by BBC Wales Football correspondent Rob Phillips.

