BBC Sport - NI League Cup: Holders Ballymena knock out Knockbreda 3-0 in second round
Cup holders Ballymena knock out Knockbreda
- From the section Football
League Cup holders Ballymena United begin their bid to retain the trophy by seeing off a stubborn Knockbreda side 3-0 in their second round tie at the Showgrounds.
Cathair Friel took advantage of a defensive error to give the Sky Blues a first-minute lead but the home supporters had to wait until the second half for goals by Joe McKinney and Willie Faulkner to make the outcome safe.
Manager David Jeffrey reserved special praise for goalkeeper Conor Brennan, who made a number of fine saves.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired